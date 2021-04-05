Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing local attorney

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a local attorney.

Nicholas Quintana, 22, is accused in the killing of Marco Vargas after meeting through an online dating app and allegedly stabbing him to death. The killing happened at the Golden Valley Luxury Apartments in South Bakersfield in November 2017.

Quintana pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, robbery, and manufacturing an assault weapon.

The jury is expected to be selected by the end of the week.