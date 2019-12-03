Jury selection begins in Leslie Chance murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jury selection began Monday in the retrial of Leslie Chance, the former elementary school principal charged with murder in her husband’s 2013 shooting.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer has said he expects jury selection to last the rest of the week and that opening statements could be heard as early as Dec. 9.

Chance, 52, faces life without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance.

Her first trial in June ended in a mistrial when the Public Defender’s office declared a conflict of interest in representing her.

Prosecutors say Chance killed her 45-year-old husband to collect on hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies. It’s alleged she drove with her husband to a field off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane the morning of Aug. 25, 2013.

She shot him, prosecutors say, then abandoned the car in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood before getting home by using a taxi and walking.

Chance was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing.