BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The courtroom where Matthew Queen will stand trial is hearing another case, but jury selection began Wednesday using another courtroom and the jury assembly room, court officials say.

Jury selection continues Thursday for Queen, charged with murder, torture and dozens of other offenses in what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3” case. The trial is expected to last about 45 days.

Queen, 45, and his ex-girlfriend, Baylee Despot, are accused of torturing and killing Micah Holsonbake in 2018. Holsonbake’s severed arm was found in the Kern River, and his skull was recovered last year east of the overflow parking lot of Pyle’s Boys Camp.

Prosecutors say Queen and Holsonbake assembled and sold illegal AR-15-style rifles.

Despot is also charged but has been missing since 2018.

Holsonbake and Despot are members of the “Bakersfield 3,” three acquaintances who were killed or went missing within two months of each other in 2018.

James Kulstad, the third person, was shot and killed in southwest Bakersfield on April 8, 2018. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.