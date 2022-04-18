BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Bakersfield man who told authorities he killed his daughter-in-law for dishonoring him.

Jagjit Singh is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Sumandeep Kaur Kooner.

Kooner’s body was found in late August of 2019 inside a home on Monache Meadows Drive in southwest Bakersfield.

Singh, 67, told police he shot Kooner because she was having an affair and threatened to leave the family, according to court filings. He also said she threatened to call police and claim he sexually assaulted her, according to documents obtained by 17 News.

Opening statements could begin as early as Wednesday.