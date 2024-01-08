BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury returned a mixed verdict in the trial of a woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase.

Jurors on Friday found Savannah Raeann Johnson, 30, not guilty of felony evading a peace officer, but did convict her on counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and drug possession, according to court records.

Johnson faced more than six years in prison if convicted as charged, according to a release from the Kern County Public Defender’s Office. The jury deliberated for an hour.

Deputy Public Defender Rupak Shah argued this was a case of mistaken identity and Johnson was not behind the wheel of the SUV that sped away from deputies.

“While law enforcement can detain and prosecutors can file charges, the ultimate decision rests with the jurors,” Shah said. “We urged the jurors to carefully consider the evidence and acquit her of the felony charge while conceding the misdemeanor charges.”

On Oct. 8, 2023, deputies activated emergency lights and tried to stop a 2003 Ford Explorer, according to the release. The SUV took off and deputies lost sight of it. It was later found abandoned.

Johnson, spotted near the vehicle, was arrested after a brief foot chase, according to the release. She had a small baggie of methamphetamine on her, the release said.