BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced a jury reached a verdict in an April 2022 workplace homicide where Jose Luis Gutierrez Rosales killed a coworker after a break.

Zimmer announced on Wednesday the jury found Gutierrez Rosales guilty of second-degree murder and the murder was committed with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a farming company on Di Giorgio Road near Lamont for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the district attorney’s office.

Upon deputy arrival, Hector Castaneda Vasquez was found on his back in the dirt with “massive injuries,” on his head and face, according to officials. Medical personnel declared Vasquez dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officials Gutierrez Rosales and Vasquez were coworkers for three years and after a morning break, Gutierrez Rosales bashed Vasquez’s head with a heavy metal pipe, according to officials.

The cause of Vasquez’s death was blunt force trauma by Gutierrez-Rosales, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials say Gutierrez Rosales fled the scene and was arrested 10 days later.

Gutierrez Rosales told sheriff’s detectives his coworkers teased him because of rumors related to one of Gutierrez Rosales’ prior relationships. He said the humiliation led him to get the pipe and strike Vasquez.

Rosales Gutierres is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13 and faces up to 15 years to life in prison for murder and one additional year for the use of a deadly weapon, according to the district attorney’s office.