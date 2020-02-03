UPDATE: Mistrial declared in Michaele Bowers murder trial due to hung jury

UPDATE: A mistrial has been declared in the Michaele Bowers murder trial after the jury said earlier this morning it was at impasse and could not reach a verdict.

The judge said that six jurors had voted for voluntary manslaughter, four second-degree murder, one for involuntary manslaughter and one for voted not guilty.

A new trial date will be scheduled in the case.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The jury in the murder trial of Michaele Bowers said Monday morning it has reached an impasse and cannot reach a verdict, but a mistrial has not yet been declared.

Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II has given the jury several options —including reading back testimony or having attorneys perform further closing arguments — and sent jurors back to the jury room to decide whether any of those options would help them reach a verdict.

Court is in recess until 4:20 p.m. unless there is another note from the jury, which is composed of seven men and five women.

The jury had been deliberating since Monday.

The prosecution has argued Bowers, 52, killed Ray Ingram, a popular local chef, after she became fed up with his pattern of infidelity.

The defense said Ingram had abused Bowers for years, both physically and verbally, and the morning of his Feb. 22, 2017, death he took things a step further by threatening to kill her.

After threatening her, Ingram followed Bowers to her bedroom, where she had grabbed a gun, defense lawyer David A. Torres told the jury. She held the gun close to her chest, and when Ingram entered the room she fired a single shot, killing him.

Ingram, known locally as the “Cobbler King,” was the chef and owner of J’s Place, a Southern-style restaurant on Rosedale Highway.