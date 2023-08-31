BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of a man accused of brutally attacking and raping a woman in 1997. Jurors will return Tuesday to resume deliberations.

Thursday marked the first full day of deliberations in the trial of Michael Allen Fontes, 49. He faces a life term in prison if convicted of charges including attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, kidnapping and rape.

The jury received the case around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Fontes is accused of attacking Cari Anderson after she left a bar on Nov. 23, 1997, and leaving her for dead behind Golden Empire Transit’s maintenance yard off Golden State Highway and F Street. A GET employee found Anderson naked and unconscious hours later. There was extensive bruising to her face and body, and her throat had been slit.

Anderson survived but suffered permanent injuries. Former 17 News reporter Olivia LaVoice told Anderson’s story in 2018, detailing her struggles and her hope for a breakthrough in the case, which had long gone cold.

One arrived in 2019. Investigators took the suspect’s DNA profile — created from semen taken at the scene — and uploaded it to a genealogy database. Detectives identified relatives and narrowed the search to the suspect’s maternal and paternal bloodlines, ultimately arriving at two names: Fontes and his brother, according to court documents.

Fontes’ DNA matched that of genetic material left by the suspect, documents said. The brother wasn’t a match and has not been charged.

Deputy Public Defender Sebastien Bauge, Fontes’ attorney, has said his client and Anderson engaged in consensual sex, nothing more. He suggested Anderson may have visited other bars and encountered her assailant after they separated.

She was raped, Bauge said, but not by Fontes.

Prosecutor Ken Russell said Fontes lied repeatedly about knowing Anderson when taken into custody. It wasn’t until the importance of the DNA evidence was explained to him that Fontes claimed to have consensual sex with her, the prosecutor said.