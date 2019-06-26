Jury hangs on murder charge in alleged DUI crash in which fetus did not survive

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A jury failed to reach a verdict on a charge of second-degree murder filed against a Delano man allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed into the vehicle of a woman who was 16 weeks pregnant and whose fetus did not survive.

The jury did, however, convict Jose Odilon Bravo Jr. of one of two charges of DUI causing bodily injury. He’s set to be sentenced on that charge July 19, and a retrial on the other charges is scheduled for Aug. 5.

The crash occurred May 5 on northbound Highway 99 just south of 8th Avenue in Delano.