Jury hangs on charges including murder in trial of Twin Oaks woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury deadlocked Friday in the case of a Twin Oaks woman charged with murder in the shooting of a woman in March 2017.

The jury in the trial of Cori Cotton, 35, also hung on charges of attempted murder, voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, according to court records.

A mistrial was declared, and a status conference in the case is set for next week with a retrial scheduled for late August.

According to court documents, Cotton shot 39-year-old Kristin Goldsberry twice in the head during an argument in the Twin Oaks area.

She also fired at but missed Goldsberry’s boyfriend, according to the documents. The boyfriend told investigators he ran into the woods and hid for at least a day before returning to his motorhome and alerting authorities.

Questioned by investigators, Cotton’s boyfriend, Bret Stroud, admitted to helping bury Goldsberry’s body in a shallow grave near a residence in the 19000 block of Back Canyon road.

Cotton was originally arrested in April 2017, but the District Attorney’s office dismissed the charges and requested further investigation.

Charges were refiled about a year ago.