Jury hangs on attempted murder charges in shooting at gas station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday hung on two counts each of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle in the trial of a man prosecutors said shot and wounded two men at a gas station last year.

The jury convicted Julio Munoz of carrying a loaded firearm, but failed to reach verdicts on the other charges against him and a mistrial was declared on those counts, according to the Kern County Superior Court website. Sentencing on the gun charge is set for Nov. 25, and a hearing to set a date for retrial on the other charges has been scheduled for Dec. 7.

Munoz, then 23, was arrested in August 2019 following a shooting at a Chevron in south Bakersfield that wounded two men. Police arrested him in Lamont and seized four guns during the investigation.