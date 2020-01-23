Jury hangs in murder trial of man charged in 83-year-old’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury deadlocked Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with murder in the killing of an 83-year-old man who had allowed the defendant to stay on his property.

The jury hung in the trial of Mario Avalos Jr. and a mistrial was declared. Prosecutors had argued Avalos inflicted fatal injuries against Ronald Lynn True early July 16 in the 1800 block of Clark Avenue.

True died a week later.

Avalos’ attorney, Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, said the jury hung because there was no evidence to fit the assertion that Avalos committed the crime. A retrial has been scheduled for March 9.

Avalos will remain in custody on $1 million bail.

Family members of True said he had been trying to help Avalos, his next door neighbor. For the three months before his death, True allowed Avalos to stay in a trailer on his property after Avalos was kicked out of his home.

Avalos denied killing True and claimed he was at a Fastrip at the time of the assault.

When police asked if he had any issues with True, Avalos said True sat on his front porch wearing only boxers, court documents said. Avalos said that presented a “bad image” to children walking in the neighborhood, including his young sister and brother.