BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The murder of Mubarek Alnajar occurred in a dark alley with no cameras, but a prosecutor said Thursday the evidence gathered points to only one suspect.

Darnell Lucifer Pierce argued over money with Alnajar earlier Jan. 13, 2021, arranged a meeting that night in the alley, ambushed him and had a new girlfriend unwittingly serve as his getaway driver, Supervising Deputy District Attorney Gina Pearl said. She argued text messages and witness statements bolster the case against him.

Additionally, Pierce, a convicted felon who was on GPS monitoring, was placed at the scene through his ankle monitor, Pearl told jurors Thursday in closing arguments following a weeks-long trial.

“How could he not be guilty?” Pearl asked. “Explain to me the alternative reasonable explanation of these facts.”

Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard, Pierce’s attorney, had an answer. She said a perfunctory investigation on the part of police, whom she accused of minimal efforts to canvas the area and track down witnesses, led to her client’s arrest.

Pierce was in the general area of the shooting, but so were others, Richard said. In charging Pierce, she said, the prosecution went for “low-hanging fruit.”

“In this case there is an absolute paucity, lack of physical evidence,” Richard said.

The attorneys finished their arguments around 4 p.m. and the case went to the jury.

Pierce, 41, whom court records also list as “Lucifer Darnell Pierce,” faces life behind bars if convicted as charged.

Alnajar, 30, died from a single gunshot wound to the face. The bullet was fired at close range — between 6 to 18 inches — entered his left cheek and exited the right side of his neck, hitting an artery, according to the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy. He bled to death within 10 to 15 minutes.

Phone records show Pierce was the last person Alnajar spoke with before parking his Cadillac Escalade at the meeting location — an alley just west of a large apartment complex near Panama Lane and South H Street.

Pearl said prior text messages show Pierce believed money was owed to him. He and Alnajar ran an illegal internet casino.

According to Pearl, the evidence indicates Pierce, after being let out near the alley, walked to Alnajar’s vehicle, got inside and immediately shot him. Pierce then grabbed the bullet casing and made his way back to his girlfriend.

After the killing, Pierce got rid of the gun then went to an ampm before returning home, Pearl said.

The girlfriend, identified after her vehicle was spotted on surveillance video with Pierce, told police she didn’t hear a gunshot and had no knowledge of a shooting. But, she said, Pierce tucked a gun into his waistband when he returned from the alley.

In her rebuttal argument, Pearl asked how the defense could question the thoroughness of the investigation given that the police reports comprise more than 500 pages. She investigators performed extensive work.

The prosecutor suggested it’s ridiculous to believe anyone else could be responsible, saying there is no evidence of anyone else’s involvement.

To illustrate her point, Pearl gave an example of the ludicrous, illogical leap she said would be necessary to not find Pierce guilty.

“Maybe an alien beamed down, waving a 9mm semiauto, shot Mr. Alnajar for no reason, then beamed back up before any of the satellites could locate him” she said.

