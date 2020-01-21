Jury finds Rosamond woman not guilty of murder in husband’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found a Rosamond woman not guilty of murder in the shooting death of her husband.

Jurors on Tuesday acquitted Lila Rosema, 62, of first-degree murder in the killing of Jack Rosema, 63, who was shot twice in the back of the head. She’ll be released from custody later Tuesday.

“She broke down,” Deputy Public Defender Kevin Moran said of Lila Rosema’s reaction to the verdict. “She was crying. She was so grateful the jury took the time and saw the case for what it was.”

At trial, Moran argued Jack Rosema was an abusive husband who first fired at his wife before killing himself.

How can someone shoot themselves twice in the back of the head?

Moran said a pathologist testified the first shot glanced off the back of Jack Rosema’s skull and lodged in his neck. The second shot penetrated the skull and entered the brain.

The shooting occurred June 4, 2018, at the Rosemas’ home in the 6000 block of Backus Road. Lila Rosema told investigators her husband threw a plate of food at her, threatened to kill her then fired one shot at her as she ran from the residence.

He then turned the gun on himself, she said.

An examination of Jack Rosema’s body revealed the two gunshot wounds to the back of his head. A doctor initially ruled cause of death as suicide, according to court documents.

But in a followup interview two weeks later, Lila Rosema, following 90 minutes of questioning, told detectives she killed her husband.

She said Jack Rosema had thrown a plate of food at her and she grabbed a .22-caliber revolver and shot him, according to the documents. She said “hatred” caused her to accidentally fire a second time.

Moran said his client’s statements were a false confession that occurred under the intense psychological pressure put on her during a lengthy interrogation.

The attorney said he called an expert witness to testify about false confessions, and he relied on the pathologist’s testimony in showing Jack Rosema’s death was a suicide.