Jury finds man not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in 2018 crash, convicts on lesser charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday found a man not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter and instead convicted him of two misdemeanors for a deadly crash that occurred in April 2018.

The jury convicted Garrett Sanders, 31, of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and reckless driving, according to court records.

Both Sanders’ attorney and prosecutors could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said in court documents the crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on April 29, 2018, in the 5200 block of Young Street. A witness reported seeing Sanders look at his cellphone just before the collision.

Sanders was traveling south on Young Street when he collided with a vehicle making a legal U-turn at Young and Crippen streets, according to the documents.

The other driver, Jane Elizabeth Mulligan, 70, was taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Sanders suffered a broken wrist.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved, but investigators said evidence showed Sanders was speeding at the time and recommended the charge of gross vehicular manslaughter for both that and allegedly using his cellphone while driving.

While that case is over, Sanders remains charged with multiple other crimes.

Authorities say he burglarized a salon studio, Thai restaurant, Chinese restaurant and a Jack in the Box at locations in Bakersfield and Lebec last year. It’s also alleged he was driving a stolen truck at the time of the Lebec burglaries.

The next hearing in that case is scheduled for Friday.