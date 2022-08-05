BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty of multiple felonies including arson and kidnaping on Thursday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Erick Torres, 42, was found guilty of charges that included assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, attempted arson, kidnapping of a United States Postal Service worker and possession of a destructive device with intent to injure or property damage, according to the district attorney’s office.

Torres was acquitted of attempted murder but convicted on lesser offenses, the DA’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors argued Torres broke into the backyard of his first victim and threw two Molotov cocktails through a bedroom window while people were inside on Jan. 12, 2021 at about 11 a.m., according to the district attorney’s office. Torres fled in an abandoned vehicle then drenched it in gasoline.

Torres then approached a USPS worker and demanded “give me a ride or you are going to die,” according to the district attorney’s office. A witness then intervened and Torres fled on foot.

The district attorney’s office said Torres then returned to the first victim’s house and threw a Molotov cocktail through a window on Jan. 14, 2021 at about 4 a.m. Surveillance video showed Torres pouring gasoline on the victim’s car, setting it on fire.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded and Torres fled the scene but officers chased and arrested him, according to the district attorney’s office.

Torres is set to appear in court on Sept. 1 for sentencing.