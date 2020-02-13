Jury finds Derek Connell guilty of murder in deaths of mother, stepfather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty of two counts of murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather.

The jury returned the verdicts against Derek Connell at about 3:22 p.m., following roughly 10 hours of deliberations.

The jury found Derek Connell guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his stepmother but not guilty of first-degree murder in his mother’s death. The jury instead found him guilty of the lesser included charge of second-degree murder in her death.

Connell, 33, showed no emotion as the verdicts were read. He faces life without the possibility of parole at his March 12 sentencing.

The jury found Connell sent a note to the court saying it had reached a verdict at about 3:22 p.m., following roughly 10 hours of deliberations.

The verdict follows a two-week trial where the prosecution said the Iraq War veteran gunned down the two victims at their northwest Bakersfield home. The defense argued Connell killed his stepfather after the other man shot dead his mother.

Connell testified he suffered years of sexual abuse by his stepfather beginning when he was 10, and had kept silent. On the day of the killings, Connell said, he finally told his mother about the abuse. When she confronted his stepfather, the stepfather killed her, Connell told the jury.

He testified he then shot his stepfather multiple times, killing him.

In his closing argument, prosecutor Marcus Cuper asked the jury to reject Connell’s testimony regarding the abuse. He said Connell was caught in multiple lies when questioned by officers and admitted to concocting elaborate stories — including that his stepfather was in heavy debt to a loan shark and was probably killed because of it.

The motive for the killings will probably never be known, Cuper told the jury, but the evidence pointed to Connell. Police arrested him as he drove from the crime scene with empty bottles of bleach in his vehicle, he had blood on his clothing and in one interview he told detectives he “probably” killed both his mother and stepfather.

After receiving a frantic call on April 30, 2016, from a relative of Connell’s in Scotland, police went to the house on Lily Pad Court where he lived with his parents.

Officers found the body of Connell’s stepfather, Chris Higginbotham, lying in a pool of blood with a mixture of blood and bleach surrounding him. He’d been shot three times, in the neck, chest and shoulder.

Kim Higginbotham, a teacher with the Delano Union School District, was found dead with a gunshot wound to her chest in another part of the house. Both she and Chris Higginbotham were 48.

Connell’s sentencing has been scheduled for March 12.