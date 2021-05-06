Jury deadlocks on murder and robbery charges in case involving Bakersfield attorney’s death

Marcos Vargas is pictured on the left, while murder defendant Nicholas Quintana and defense lawyer Timothy Hennessy are at right.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday deadlocked on charges of murder and robbery after deliberating for five days, and a mistrial was declared in a case involving the killing of a Bakersfield attorney.

The jury convicted Nicholas Quintana, 22, on a weapons charge and a sentencing date will be set for that charge while a date for retrial will be scheduled on the other charges. Questioned by Judge Brian M. McNamara, each juror said further deliberations would not result in them reaching a verdict.

Quintana is charged in the killing of Marco Vargas, 26, on Nov. 29, 2017. Quintana testified he stabbed Vargas in self-defense while trying to escape Vargas after the attorney refused to let him leave his apartment.

Prosecutor Eric Smith said Quintana planned to rob and attack Vargas when he showed up at the attorney’s southeast Bakersfield apartment after meeting him on a dating app. Vargas was nearly decapitated in the attack.