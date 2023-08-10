Adolfo Rivera faces over 400 years to life in prison, according to the DA's Office.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted Adolfo Rivera of first-degree murder, robbery, burglary and 12 counts of assault with a firearm Thursday, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney officials say Rivera was convicted of crimes committed on three separate days. Most of the charges brought against Rivera involved allegations regarding firearms.

Rivera conspired with four other people to rob an illegal casino on Baker Street in Bakersfield on Jan. 14, 2018, according to officials. In this incident, Rivera provided the getaway vehicle and possessed a loaded gun.

Officials say each of the robbers was found except for Rivera. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on gang charges in this crime.

On April 26, 2019, Rivera entered a backyard that was occupied by a family and shot and killed Enrique Meza-Guadron, according to officials. Rivera then attempted to flee but a family member attacked Rivera.

Rivera shot the family member’s hand and fled, according to officials.

On May 28, 2019 officers with the Bakersfield Police Department found Rivera near Lucky and Exchange. With the use of a K9 officer Rivera was taken into custody, according to officials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

District Attorney officials say despite being a felon Rivera was carrying a handgun. Crime analysis linked the handgun to the murder of Meza-Guadron and Rivera’s DNA was left at the murder scene.

The Kern County jury found Rivera previously had suffered two strikes, according to officials.

Rivera faces over 400 years to life in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 7, according to officials.

