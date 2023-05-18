BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday convicted a Ridgecrest man of killing his wife and setting her body on fire.

Jurors found George Smith Jr. guilty of second-degree murder, arson and recklessly evading a peace officer in the 2020 killing of Vickie Lynne Ryno Smith, 54, according to court records.

Smith, 60, faces a life term in prison at his June 15 sentencing.

Arrested after a chase, Smith cried as he told police he loved his wife and couldn’t believe what he’d done, according to court documents.

Vickie Smith’s body was found June 30 in a burning house in the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive. Coroner’s officials determined her throat had been cut. It’s believed she was dead before the fire was set.

Arson investigators found accelerant used to start the blaze, documents said. They seized a metal mixing bowl and melted white plastic container that smelled of gasoline.