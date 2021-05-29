Jury convicts man of kidnapping, robbing woman in Lost Hills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces a life sentence after he was found guilty of kidnapping and robbing a woman in Lost Hills last year.

A Kern County jury found Ariel Pacheco, 26, guilty on six counts including kidnapping, second-degree robbery, false imprisonment and criminal threat stemming from the incident on Oct. 13, 2020.

Prosecutors argued Pacheco hid in the back seat of the victim’s car as she dropped off her 3-year-old son at a babysitter’s home. When the woman returned to the car, Pacheco put his hand over her mouth and pointed what turned out to be a fake gun at her head. He ordered her to drive around Lost Hills, stopped after about 15 to 20 minutes, stole money from her purse, threatened her not tell anyone, and ran off.

“Pacheco’s actions justify the life sentence that he should receive at his sentencing,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. “The courage required for victims to report and testify against such abuse must be matched by a justice system that ensures those who terrorize our community are never allowed to do so again.”

Pacheco is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28 and faces life in prison.