BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man guilty of two counts of murder in the 2019 southeast Bakersfield shooting deaths of a woman he had dated and a man.

Gudelio Grande was found guilty of killing Marbeli Castro-Garcia, 31, and Emilio Diaz Chavez, 36. Their bodies were found July 21, 2019, in the 300 block of East Fairview Road.

Grande, 46 had dated Castro-Garcia, according to sheriff’s officials.

Arrested days later, Grande had a loaded, stolen gun in his possession, deputies said. Court records show he has no prior record in Kern County.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 5. Grande, who had no visible reaction as the verdicts were read, faces life behind bars.