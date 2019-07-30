Jury convicts man of 17 felonies for threatening to kill family members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury Monday convicted a man of 17 felony counts including assault with a firearm for pointing a shotgun at two family members while threatening to kill them, according to prosecutors.

Gregorio Lomeli Nunez, 54, faces up to 50 years in prison at his Aug. 28 sentencing.

On Aug. 15 of last year, after threatening to kill the family members, Nunez then threatened to not only kill them but law enforcement and himself if they notified police, according to the District Attorney’s office.

He fled before police arrived and was found four days later, hiding in the backyard.

On March 20, Nunez again threatened the same family members, this time while armed with a knife. He cornered one family member while stabbing the door behind her, prosecutors said, then choked and kicked her.

He again ran before officers arrived but was arrested in the area the same day.

“Attempts to intimidate victims of domestic violence are illegal and will be prosecuted,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said after the verdicts.

“Threats to witnesses typically result in longer sentences, and even make a case stronger, as the threats are a clear indication that the defendant knows what he’s done is wrong,” she said.