Jury convicts man in connection to Wasco shooting, assault against brother-in-law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted a man in connection to a shooting and assault against his own brother-in-law last year in Wasco.

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office said Joseph Luis Perez was found guilty on eight charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, criminal threats and drug possession.

The incident happened on Aug. 9, 2020 at a ranch in Wasco. Prosecutors argued Perez pointed a loaded firearm at the victim and threatened to kill him. Perez then fired shots from his vehicle as he drove away. The DA’s Office says Perez eventually returned and tried to stab the victim, but fled to a girlfriend’s home and hid the firearm.

According to the release, Perez was found to be in possession of a gun, ammunition and methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

Perez faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life, plus 29 years and four months as a “third strike” because of two previous convictions of robbery and assault with a firearm against a peace officer, according to release from the District Attorney’s office.

Perez is scheduled to be sentenced on June 11.