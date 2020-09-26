Jury convicts 2 of 4 defendants in 2018 shooting, robbery at internet café

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury found two men guilty of attempted murder Friday for their roles in a shooting and robbery that wounded a security guard at an internet café in 2018. The jury could not convict two other defendants in the trial.

The shooting happened at an internet cafe on Baker Street in 2018. The security guard was wounded but was able to tell police how to find the robbers.

On Friday, the jury found Frankie Ramos and David Moore guilty on five counts in the case including attempted murder, assault with a firearm and robbery.

The jury acquitted one defendant, Anesia Ribeiro, of attempted murder, but hung on other counts including robbery and assault with a firearm. The jury could not come to verdict for Eric Grijalva, deadlocking on five counts including attempted murder and robbery.

Ramos and Moore are scheduled to be sentenced in December.