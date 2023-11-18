BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday convicted two men of murder and deadlocked on charges filed against a third defendant in connection to a deadly car-to-car shooting involving alleged gang members.

David Gray and Demitris King were found guilty, according to Superior Court records, Gray of first-degree murder and King of second-degree murder. Both were also convicted of shooting at a motor vehicle. A sentencing date had not been scheduled.

Both men face life terms in prison.

A mistrial was declared in the case of Christian Gaines after jurors deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquittal on charges of first-degree murder and shooting at a motor vehicle.

Gaines, represented by defense attorney Tony Lidgett, could be retried or offered a plea deal.

The three stood trial in the Nov. 3, 2021, killing of Justin Anthony Griffin Jr., a gang member who prosecutors said went to rival gang territory and posed in photos meant to be disrespectful to the gang.

After posting the photos, Griffin attended a party with his father attended by rival gang members.

They left soon after, but as they drove away another vehicle trailed them to Stine Road, where a car-to-car shooting occurred. Griffin was hit in the head and died.

Police retrieved surveillance footage from multiple cameras, interviewed witnesses and researched the social media accounts belonging to Griffin and the suspects, eventually leading to the arrests.