BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted a man of first-degree murder and attempted murder in a deadly shooting near Stramler Park but failed to reach a verdict for his co-defendant, court records show.

Daniel Lopez-Santiago, 22, faces a life term in prison at his March 16 sentencing while co-defendant Alfredo Naranjo, 23, is currently scheduled for retrial in April, according to the Superior Court website.

The two are accused of killing Gregory Sean Aguilar, 31, in an alleged gang-related shooting on Dec. 15, 2020.

According to court filings, a car approached Aguilar and a woman as they walked and someone inside asked him to identify which gang he was from. Aguilar answered and the car left but returned a short time later as the couple stood at 38th Street and Chester Avenue. The front passenger got out and fired several shots, killing Aguilar and wounding the woman in the thigh and neck.

Surveillance footage captured the license plate of the car, and investigators learned it was registered in Palmdale, the documents say. Detectives found where the vehicle had last been serviced and obtained surveillance footage from the store.

A phone number provided to the store when the vehicle was serviced was associated with Lopez-Santiago, according to the filings. He was later identified as the shooter in a photographic lineup, reports say.