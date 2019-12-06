Jury chosen for murder trial of former school principal accused of killing husband

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury has been selected for the retrial of Leslie Chance, the former school principal charged with murder in the 2013 death of her husband.

Opening statements are set to be heard Monday in what is expected to be a four-month trial.

Chance, 52, faces life without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance.

Her first trial in June ended in a mistrial when the Public Defender’s office declared a conflict of interest in representing her.

Prosecutors say Chance killed her 45-year-old husband to collect on hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies. She was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing.