Jury begins deliberating in trial of woman charged with murder in shooting of J’s Place chef

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury will decide whether the longtime girlfriend of a popular local chef gunned him down in a jealous rage or fired in self-defense after he allegedly threatened to kill her.

Jurors listened to closing arguments Monday in the trial of Michaele Bowers and began deliberating in the afternoon. They resume deliberations 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Prosecutor John Allen told the jury Bowers, 52, killed Ray Ingram after she became fed up with his pattern of infidelity.

Days before the shooting, Bowers discovered a receipt that showed Ingram, 51, had bought two sets of Valentine’s gifts, Allen said. One gift went to Bowers, the other to a woman whom he’d fathered a child with and who Bowers believed he was no longer seeing.

Allen played the 911 call Bowers made after shooting Ingram the morning of Feb. 22, 2017, inside her southwest Bakersfield house. The prosecutor argued she sounded indifferent when she called authorities, hardly the reaction you’d expect from someone who just killed a person.

Bowers planned to kill Ingram from the moment he arrived at her house, Allen told the jury.

Defense attorney David A. Torres painted a far different picture of the events that morning.

Torres said Bowers had abused his client for years, both physically and verbally, and that morning he took things a step further: He threatened to kill her.

After threatening her, he followed her to her bedroom, where Bowers had grabbed a gun, Torres told the jury. She held the gun close to her chest, and when Ingram entered her room the terrified woman fired a single shot, he said.

The round severed Ingram’s spinal cord, killing him almost instantly.

Torres said the evidence points to a woman dealing with decades of emotional and psychological trauma as a result of her relationship with Ingram. He asked the jury to find her not guilty.

Ingram, known locally as the “Cobbler King,” was the chef and owner of J’s Place, a popular Southern-style restaurant.