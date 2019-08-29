Jury acquits man of murder in 2010 prison death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A Kern County jury acquitted a man of charges including murder in the death of his cellmate in a case where defense attorneys say the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation destroyed physical evidence.

The jury found Steven Hodge, 50, acted in self-defense when he punched Jason Johnnson inside their cell at Kern Valley State Prison nine years ago, the attorneys involved in the case said.

Deputy Public Defenders Jano Mattaeo and Jacob Evans said Hodge thanked them and the jury as the verdicts were read Wednesday.

“We had a jury that was astute,” Mattaeo said. “They really understood the law. They committed to following the letter of the law.”

The public defenders said CDCR violated its own policies by destroying all physical evidence in the case. They stored items in the wrong locations, failed to recognize they were connected to a homicide case and destroyed 23 pieces of evidence, according to the attorneys.

CDCR was contacted Thursday morning but had not provided comment as of late Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutor Bryan Estep said the case was difficult as there were no eyewitnesses to what happened between Hodge and Johnson. He said he respects the jury’s decision.

Hodge will continue to serve a life term for an attempted murder conviction, Estep said.

Hodge and Johnson had been cellmates for about a a month and a half when the incident occurred. Johnson had a long history with medical and mental health departments and wanted a cell to himself, Evans said.

Johnson became agitated June 9, 2010, because he had been trying to contact prison staff but they weren’t responding to him, Evans said. Hodge asked him what was wrong and Johnson became angry.

The public defender said Johnson, who used a wheelchair to get around, stood up and punched Hodge in the head. Hodge punched back, breaking Johnson’s jaw and causing him to bleed in his mouth.

The blood went down his throat and he aspirated on it, Evans said. Prison officials had equipment to suction blood out of his airway but couldn’t get it working, the attorney said.

Johnson was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead the same day.