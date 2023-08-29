BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of a felony assault charge and instead convicted him of a misdemeanor for allegedly throwing pieces of concrete at a car, shattering its window and injuring an occupant.

Adrian Arredondo was acquitted last week of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor vandalism charges, and convicted of misdemeanor assault, court records show.

The Kern County Public Defender’s Office issued a release saying Arredondo was accused of throwing broken pieces of concrete at a car on Oregon Street on July 17, 2022. He was also accused of punching the victim in the face and ribs.

Deputy Public Defender Gordon Lake, Arredondo’s attorney, played surveillance video that contradicted some of the prosecution’s theory, according to the release. Lake also noted the lack of corroborating physical evidence, the release said.

The jury deliberated just over an hour before reaching its verdict, according to the release, and Arredondo was sentenced to time served.

“A picture is worth a thousand words, but a video is worth freedom,” Lake said in the release. Arredondo had faced a potential 13-year prison term if convicted as charged.