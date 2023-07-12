BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Believing burglars were prowling outside his home, Christopher Gredler opened the door pointing a replica BB gun, his attorney said.

But deputies, not burglars, held the flashlights that had been shining in his windows.

Gredler, 25 at the time, immediately dropped the fake gun and put his hands over his head and deputies took him into custody, according to a release from the Kern County Public Defender’s Office. He ended up in handcuffs, but it could have been worse.

“Deputies showed a high level of restraint,” the release said. “This could have turned into a real tragedy.”

A jury last week acquitted Gredler of two misdemeanors: brandishing a replica firearm and disturbing the peace.

Deputies were called to Gredler’s house early March 5 to a noise complaint. Music could be heard from more than 150 feet away, according to the release.

Gredler acted appropriately upon realizing deputies were there, said Deputy Public Defender Eliana Navarro Gracian. She said the two deputies had parked away from the house and didn’t turn on lights or sirens or announce themselves as they approached.

The jury reached a verdict after fewer than 30 minutes of deliberation, Navarro Gracian said.

“Our client was confused,” she said. “The sheriff’s deputies were confused. But the jury thought it was clear, and so justice was served.”