

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Closing arguments are expected to get underway in the retrial of convicted killer David Keith Rogers.

Rogers, 75, was convicted in 1988 of two counts of murder in the deaths of two prostitutes, Janine Benintende and Tracie Clark. Rogers shot them multiple times and then dumped their bodies in the Arvin-Edison canal.

Rogers’ death sentence was overturned in 2019, but his murder convictions stand.

As of this week, jurors will decide whether Rogers should be resentenced to death or to life without parole.