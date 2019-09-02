Jurors to continue deliberating Tuesday in trial of alleged baby killer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jurors will continue deliberating Tuesday in the trial of a man charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 4-month-old son.

Daniel McKie, 21, faces a life term in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death.

The jury began deliberating last week.

McKie is accused of violently squeezing and shaking Anakin McKie. He at first denied harming the baby, but later told investigators, “I killed him,” according to court documents.

Although Anakin bore McKie’s last name, McKie was not the child’s father.

Anakin was born three months premature Oct. 8, 2016, and spent the first three months of his life at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, according to court documents.

The baby was discharged Jan. 18, 2017, and died Feb. 26, 2017, at a residence in Sand Canyon, near Tehachapi.