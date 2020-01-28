Jurors request more testimony be read back in the Leslie Chance trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The jury deliberating in the trial of a former elementary school principal accused of killing her husband sent a note Tuesday morning asking testimony be read back — including testimony from the defendant and two of her daughters.

It will likely take several hours for the testimony to be read back to jurors in the trial of Leslie Chance, who faces a life term in prison if convicted of murder in the death of her husband.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer said the requested testimony encompasses at least 140 pages. It appears unlikely that there will be a verdict Tuesday.

Jurors had been deliberating since Jan. 29 but started over Monday after a juror was excused due to financial hardship — her employer was not paying her past that date — and replaced with an alternate.

Prosecutors say Chance, 52, shot her husband, Todd Chance, 45, and dumped his body in an almond orchard the morning of Aug. 25, 2013.

She left her husband’s Ford Mustang in a neighborhood with the keys and gun inside in the hopes it would be stolen, prosecutors say, then made her way home by walking and taxi.

Chance denies she ever left her house that morning, and her attorney has argued the person seen on multiple surveillance videos that morning is not Chance.

Prosecutors allege Chance planned her husband’s killing after discovering he’d renewed a relationship with a woman he’d been engaged to years ago.