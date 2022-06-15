BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects wanted in connection to a burglary in Buttonwillow on June 2.

At about 7:43 a.m., the suspects burglarized a farming property off Elk Hills Road and stole tools and farming equipment, according to the sheriff’s office.

KCSO said the suspects drove a ‘90s Dodge Ram with two-tone paint.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the secret witness line at 661-322-4040.