BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to a felony spousal abuse charge in the shooting of a woman in Oildale has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Julio Alejandro Rodriguez, 32, had faced an attempted murder charge before accepting a plea agreement last month. He was sentenced Wednesday.

On July 20, 2021, deputies found a woman suffering a gunshot wound to her back in the 200 block of Decatur Street. Rodriguez was arrested the next day, according to sheriff’s officials.