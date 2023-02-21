BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Tuesday said she will issue a ruling next month on a motion to dismiss the case against Wendy Howard, charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend.

Judge Elizabet Rodriguez said she received the prosecution’s response to the defense motion Friday, and only received defense’s response to the prosecution’s argument Tuesday morning. She had not had the opportunity to review either.

She said she will go over all documents and issue a ruling March 21.

Both prosecutor Eric Smith and defense attorney Tony Lidgett presented brief oral arguments to the judge.

Howard was acquitted last year of murder in the 2019 shooting death of Kelly Rees Pitts, a former boyfriend who molested her teen daughter. The jury found her not guilty of first-degree murder and the lesser included offenses of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter imperfect self-defense and involuntary manslaughter.

But jurors deadlocked on a second theory of voluntary manslaughter — voluntary manslaughter heat of passion — filed as a lesser included offense. Lidgett has argued retrying Howard on that charge would constitute double jeopardy by retrying her for the same offense. He has said the jury’s verdicts should be considered a full acquittal.

At trial, Howard testified she feared for her life and fired in self-defense when she confronted Pitts on June 5, 2019, over his molestation of the daughter they shared in common. Smith has said evidence including text messages and interviews with police revealed Howard was consumed by anger and provoked Pitts before killing him.

This article will be updated.