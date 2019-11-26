Judge to allow two men to testify to recognizing Leslie Chance on surveillance video taken day of her husband’s killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two longtime friends of the family of a former elementary school principal who is charged in her husband’s death will be allowed to testify at trial to identifying her from surveillance video taken on the day of the killing.

After hearing testimony from both men Tuesday morning, Judge Charles R. Brehmer said there is sufficient basis to allow both men to testify before jurors at the retrial of Leslie Chance.

The 52-year-old faces life without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Todd Chance. She denied to investigators to leaving her home the morning of her husband’s death on Aug. 25, 2013.

But one of the men who testified Tuesday said he had no doubt the woman in the surveillance videos was Leslie Chance. The other man said he wasn’t absolutely sure because the woman wore a hat and sunglasses, but “it appeared to be Jenea.”

Both men referred to Chance as Jenea, her middle name, which is apparently the name she went by among friends.

Both testified to knowing Todd and Leslie Chance for years, and to recognizing Leslie Chance’s manner of walking and other body movements from surveillance video taken at multiple locations within an hour of Todd Chance’s killing.

Prosecutors say Leslie Chance drove with her husband in his Ford Mustang to a field off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane. She shot him, prosecutors say, then abandoned the car in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood before getting home by using a taxi and walking.

Prosecutors say Chance, principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time, killed her husband to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies.

Brehmer is hearing motions in the case through Wednesday. The courthouse closes Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and then jury selection begins Monday.

Opening statements are expected to be heard Dec. 9.

Chance’s first trial in June ended in a mistrial when the Public Defender’s office declared a conflict of interest in representing her. She is now represented by attorney Tony Lidgett.