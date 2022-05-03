BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Tuesday found enough evidence to proceed toward trial in the case of two men accused in a gas station shooting that wounded a man and woman.

Joshua Smith, 27, and Ronald Goosby, 34, are due back in court next week where a date will be set for trial on charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person, firearm possession by a felon and participating in a street gang.

The shooting happened early March 17 at the Diamond Shamrock Gas Station on the corner of Union Avenue and 4th Street, police said. The suspects were running from the scene when officers arrived and took them into custody, police said.

One of the men tossed a handgun that was later recovered, according to police.

The man who was shot suffered serious injuries, police said. The woman, an uninvolved bystander, had minor injuries.