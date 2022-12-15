BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people charged with murder in the death of a Rosamond woman have been ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing that took place over several days.

Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II on Thursday ruled there was enough evidence for Jaysean Davenport, Jahquan Davenport and Antone James to stand trial on first-degree murder and arson charges filed in the death of Ronnetta Martin. The Davenports are brothers.

Jahquan Davenport, file image

Upon their arrest in late August, Jahquan Davenport and James told investigators Jaysean Davenport shot Martin in the back of the head, according to court documents. James told detectives Jaysean Davenport had been upset because Martin told them they needed to move out of her Rosamond home. All three defendants lived with Martin.

Antone James, file image

Martin’s mother reported her missing Aug. 2. Her daughter’s car was found burned in Inglewood and surveillance footage captured Jahquan Davenport, James and someone believed to be Jaysean Davenport at the scene as the car ignited, sheriff’s investigators said in court filings.

The next hearing in the case is set for Dec. 22. The defendants are held without bail.