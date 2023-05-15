BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Monday dismissed three charges including mayhem against a Wofford Heights man accused of releasing a pit bull that attacked U.S. Forest Service officers, but found there was sufficient evidence to justify eight other charges.

The ruling paves the way for the case against James Paul Monegan to move toward trial. He remains charged with felonies including assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, recklessly evading a peace officer and resisting a peace officer resulting in serious injury.

According to a court filing, officers on Dec. 9 followed Monegan as he drove a white Ford Explorer with a trailer missing a right tire in Sequoia National Forest. They ordered him to pull over and he started to comply then led them on a chase through Kernville to a house on Lakeview Terrace in Wofford Heights, the report says.

Monegan got out of the pickup with a pit bull, according to the filing. Monegan refused orders and an officer pepper-sprayed him, after which he released the pit bull and it bit an officer on the thigh, the report says.

Monegan ran to the house and the pit bull bit a second officer on the face as he tried to grab Monegan, according to the filing. The officers eventually took him into custody.