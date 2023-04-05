BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Wednesday denied a motion to dismiss the final charge remaining against Wendy Howard, who fatally shot an ex-boyfriend in 2019 after learning he molested their daughter.

Last year a jury found Howard not guilty of first-degree murder and the lesser included offenses of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter imperfect self-defense and involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of an ex-boyfriend who molested her daughter.

But jurors deadlocked 7-5 for guilt on a second theory of voluntary manslaughter — voluntary manslaughter heat of passion — that was also filed as a lesser included offense.

Howard’s attorney, Tony Lidgett, has previously argued Howard can’t be retried for voluntary manslaughter because the jury found her not guilty of the imperfect self-defense charge. In effect, Lidgett argued an acquittal on one theory of voluntary manslaughter counts as an acquittal of the charge as a whole.

Prosecutor Eric Smith has said Howard can be retried on voluntary manslaughter heat of passion because it contains different elements than the imperfect self-defense charge and can be considered separately.

On June 5, 2019, Howard shot Kelly Rees Pitts, 57, after learning he had molested their then-teen daughter. Pitts lived a few houses down from Howard in Tehachapi. Howard testified at trial she was in fear for her life when she fired, but prosecutors said she decided to take the law into her hands.

