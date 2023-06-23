BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On a November evening in 2008, a group of West Side Crips gang members was driving around looking for parties when they received word rival gang members were hanging out at the Willows, an apartment complex in north Bakersfield.

The group — which included Lawrence Dean Jr., Marcus Johnson and Aleric McDonald — arrived there soon after. Both McDonald and Johnson had guns.

“The first Eastsider we see, shoot,” Johnson told the others according to a narrative of the night’s events contained in court documents.

They came across David Camberos, and McDonald gunned him down.

Dean, 32, didn’t fire the deadly shots, but both he and Johnson were convicted of murder and received the same penalty as McDonald: 40 years to life in prison.

On Friday, Judge Judith K. Dulcich ruled Dean will continue to serve that sentence, rejecting his petition to be resentenced under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule.

The law now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Previously, defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony, such as robbery or burglary, that resulted in death.

The law is retroactive, so thousands of cases where people were convicted of murder have been sent back statewide for hearings to determine if the conviction should be tossed and the defendant resentenced on remaining charges — or released.

Although Dean didn’t kill Camberos, he went with the group knowing they were looking for a confrontation and that two of his companions were armed, Dulcich said during Friday afternoon’s hearing. Also, Dean took possession of the murder weapon afterward and fired a shot while inside the apartment complex.

Dulcich said Dean “clearly was an aider and abettor in the murder.”

McDonald, 30, and Johnson, 32, also continue to serve 40 years to life, inmate records show.