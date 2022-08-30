Stephanie Heninger covers her face in court in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday denied a request by an accused hit-and-run driver to enter a mental health diversion program, and she remains facing trial on felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter.

Stephanie Heninger has argued she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from domestic violence and feared “violent retribution” if her husband learned she damaged their vehicle or got in trouble with the law, according to a court filing. A public defender wrote PTSD played a “significant role” in her actions.

The District Attorney’s office opposed the motion.

A judge had previously denied Heninger’s request, but it was refiled with more information.

Heninger has admitted driving the vehicle police say started a chain-reaction crash on July 22, 2020, on Stockdale Highway that killed Deborah Ann Geneau, 65, according to court filings. A nine-month investigation led to her arrest.

A gray Nissan Sentra clipped another vehicle while changing lanes on Stockdale Highway near Don Hart Drive East, according to police reports. The crash ultimately involved four vehicles.

Surveillance footage showed the Sentra had a distinctive white decal on its windshield which proved crucial in tracking down Heninger, according to court documents.