BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Thursday to a hit-and-run charge in the death of a 70-year-old man in East Bakersfield two years ago, according to court records.

A sentencing date has been scheduled next month for Joshua Reyes, who turned himself in after the October 2020 crash in the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Niles Street that killed pedestrian Aurelio Garcia Sr., according to court records and California Highway Patrol.