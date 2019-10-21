Jeremy King pleads not guilty to murder in death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton

Jeremy King stands in court Monday next to an attorney and a deputy.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jeremy King pleaded not guilty to murder Monday in the shooting of 5-year-old Kason Guyton and is next due in court Wednesday, where he’ll appear with co-defendant Jonathan Knight.

Both King and Knight face life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in Kason’s death. Prosecutors have also charged the two with numerous other crimes including attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the February 2017 shooting.

Kason’s brother, 7 at the time, was wounded but survived when gunfire from a vehicle occupied by the defendants entered the vehicle he and Kason were traveling in.

Their mother’s boyfriend, an East Side Crips gang member, was driving the car and is believed to have been the intended target.

Knight has been in custody since his arrest in August in connection with a shooting in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood where no one was injured but multiple vehicles and homes were struck. King was arrested Thursday night after eluding authorities for more than a month.

King and Knight were indicted by a grand jury last month.