Jeffrey Sullins is charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old in Lake Isabella.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old in Lake Isabella appeared in court Wednesday where his arraignment was postponed so the Public Defender’s office can check to see if it has any conflicts in representing him.

Jeffrey Sullins, 30, is due back in court Aug. 24 to be formally arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, assault on a child under 8 resulting in death and child cruelty. He was ordered held without bail.

Also charged is Ashley Saffell, 27. She pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder and her next hearing is set for Aug. 26. She’s held on $1 million bail.

An investigation began Jan. 29 when deputies were dispatched to a home on Bernie Drive, west of Lake Isabella Boulevard and north of Chain Avenue, to a report of a child not breathing, according to sheriff’s officials. The child was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated.

Charges were filed last week.