BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 73-year-old man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend seven times may have been jealous over her relationship with another man, according to court documents.

Three people, including the ex, who survived her wounds, identified Martin Renie Williams as the gunman, say police reports filed in Superior Court.

While recovering at Memorial Hospital, the woman told police Williams knocked on her door Jan. 17, pointed a gun at her ear and said they needed to talk. She told him to leave. Williams pushed the door open and shot her, she said according to the reports.

She ran toward the stairs and Williams chased her. He fired several more shots, she said. Then he left.

Williams, booked two days later, has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder. He’s held on $1.1 million bail.

The reports say the woman’s juvenile son and her current boyfriend also identified Williams as the shooter. The boyfriend told police he heard shots and ran downstairs.

He said he saw Williams fire a handgun six to eight times at his girlfriend and say, “(Expletive) you thought I was playing,” according to the documents.

The man said he rushed to his girlfriend’s side. Williams ran outside, got in an SUV and drove away, according to the documents.

The boyfriend told police Williams, who had dated the woman, may have shot her out of jealousy.

The woman’s son, whose age wasn’t listed and who police say was distraught when interviewed, said he had been asleep when “Marvin” shot his mother. Police showed him a photo of Williams and the boy identified him as the shooter, the reports say.

Williams is due back in court April 14.