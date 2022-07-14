BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in East Bakersfield.

Jayden Longmire pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and several other felonies filed in the killing of Alfred Lee Williams on South Owens Street in late August. First-degree murder and four other charges were dismissed.

Police arrested Longmire and two juveniles following a vehicle chase that occurred about a week after the shooting. Officers seized three guns, police said.